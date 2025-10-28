The UnPopulist

Cliff Walker
2h

Please do not expect a change to proportional representation to deliver a more equitable form of democracy. New Zealand (where I am writing from) has had Mixed Member Proportional Representation since 1996 and our multi-party parliament is now a squabbling shambles. This has occurred because minor parties negotiate “deals” with the major party after an election to enable the major party to govern. Unpopular minor party policies are supported the major party in return for the minor parties agreeing to support the major party’s policies. This results in deeply unpopular decisions being rammed through our parliament.

In my view, democracy is in decline worldwide - regardless of the electoral system used - and I think is occurring primarily because:

1. Political parties are inherently competitive – not cooperative.

2. Election cycles result in wasteful short-term decision making

3. Government decisions are made with insufficient consensus.

While the following suggestions were written for a New Zealand audience, (which has a small number of electorates, 3 year terms and a single layer house of elected representatives), I think democracy’s deficiencies could be fixed relatively quickly; with possible solutions being:

a) Encourage independent political candidates and enfeeble political parties by limiting donations to parties to a small amount, say $50/year maximum from any one individual or organization

b) Implement elections that “roll” around the country every month by dividing the country into 72 electorates, with 2 geographically disparate electorates voting on a rotating basis every month of the year. In its designated month, every electorate would elect one individual by popular vote to serve that electorate for a 3 year term.

c) To reduce the impact of political parties, support every elected representative by a citizen advisory group (CAG) randomly selected from their electorate and allow the CAG to fire the elected representative if at least 80% of CAG members consider that the elected representative is not meeting the local community’s expectations.

d) Require a consensus for the passing of votes in parliament to be 80% or more.

The end result should be a government more representative of the general population, subject to refreshment monthly. If the politicians are getting things wrong in the public’s view, government’s makeup would quickly change as new pairs of electorates vote over the following months. In the long term, ego-driven politicians should disappear!

Rick Henderson
2h

Start with ranked-choice voting, which could be done state-by-state.

