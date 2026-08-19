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Jay H's avatar
Jay H
9h

I sometimes wonder if Arthur Schlesinger would be more surprised at the degree to which his concerns have become reality, or that it took a half century.

Even if some future president had a deep and sincere desire to return the federal government to a more balanced separation of powers, how would Congress be reformed?

The House and Senate have become cozy jobs for narcissists who want fame and fortune without the need to do much actual work, other than fundraising. Serous politicians who legitimately did want to solve problems, and were willing to do the difficult work of enacting legislation, have left the Congress in droves. Voters are choosing candidates who can bloviate on culture war topics, but lack the motivation and attention span to do anything substantive.

I don’t see how Liberal Democracy can function once a critical mass of voters make refusal to compromise their top policy concern. A president alone cannot fix this systemic disease of the people.

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Abhcán's avatar
Abhcán
9hEdited

MAGA cultists and copium peddlers can say what they like. Trump and co's reshaping of the U.S. has already harmed Americans and the rest of us.

"So, while Trump has already exhausted the US military (more on that below) and has to abandon the vital western Pacific because he has bungled things so badly, Iran is rebuilding and planning on expanding the war. And, once again, former US partners in the region can see how weak the USA has become and are planning on a very different future. Oman, which has provided the US Navy with very useful support in the past, is clearly exploring cooperating with Iran in the Strait. Trump’s response to this, a situation he caused, was to threaten to bomb Oman! Indeed, the threat that he made towards this one time US friend was to “bomb the shit out of them.”

"If the USA were a serious country, it would realize it has lost this war (actually it would not have started it). And having lost, it is best to get out of it ASAP, as each day it lasts, as I’ve been trying to get across for months now, weakens the USA and strengthens Iran."

https://phillipspobrien.substack.com/p/midweek-update-24-the-usa-is-not

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