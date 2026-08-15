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Jay H
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This reads to me like a lot of empty words and wishful thinking. Awkwardly, much of it is a tepid technocratic way of communicating some of the same messages that MAGA relies on. The whole point of MAGA is to ‘reform’ the system. EVERYBODY agrees that reform is necessary, it’s the specifics of what and how that are in such violent dispute.

The multiple references to immigration in this piece avoid specific policy recommendations, yet seem to suggest a degree of openness to increased levels of it, which is a non-starter in today’s political environment.

Today’s political right is a somewhat uneasy coalition of people who are primarily united around their feeling that current institutions are no longer adequately serving their interests, and their belief that its the people on the left who are the radicals. Whatever the relative level of validity or contrivance of these two starting points, it has resulted in a strong reactionary movement, eager to weaken or even destroy institutions (and people), without any shared vision for the replacement.

I really don’t know how to repair the political and social landscape, and I’m increasingly worried that it will collapse into chaos or autocracy. What I do fervently believe is that the path towards a less contentious future lies not in positions on specific policy areas, but on a renewed recognition each of our individual circumstances are more likely to be better under a cooperative approach. History shows over and over again that the people who successfully burn systems down end up even worse off.

Life is inherently ambiguous. When too high a percentage of the population demands certainty, the result is widespread human suffering. I’m not sure there is any way people infected by a reactionary fever can learn this lesson, other than through experience.

The other commonality on the reactionary right (and much of the radical left) is a stunning level of naïveté about the degree to which all other forms of government sooner or later bite their supporters in the ass. Perhaps that is the underlying message of this essay, but it won’t be obvious to most readers.

Liberal Democracy has taken itself for granted for way too long, thus failing to educate a populous as to why such an awkward and clumsy system is desirable.

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