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Grant Gould's avatar
Grant Gould
17h

On the other hand it is liberalism that maintains every form of immunity and unaccountability of leaders -- the sovereign immunity, prosecutorial discretion, qualified immunity, professional courtesy, and so forth, but even attempts to shield state agents from naming and shaming in the name of civility. The bloodiest torturer will walk free under liberalism if his crimes were done as politics, because no liberal will sanction spitting on a king, much less hanging a president. Charge soldiers and commanders and cabinet members with premeditated murder for the boat bombings; it is ever-so-worried proceduralist liberals who will stop you.

People sour on liberalism because they see an unaccountable liberal state bearing down on them, and if there's going to be a muscular state of legally privileged tribunicians, they would prefer that it smite their enemies rather than themselves. The only question a loaded gun asks is which way it is pointed.

Liberalism must shed its attachment to state power and a legally distinct political class if it is to overcome the cynical authoritarian promise that "since there's going to be a sovereign political class anyway; wouldn't you prefer that it were your own"? The authoritarians will always play that game better than we do.

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Runkelstoss's avatar
Runkelstoss
8h

As a political movement, liberalism has always had two faces. You have described one of them. Yet liberalism was always the ideology of the propertied bourgeoisie; the freedoms it championed were those of the rising capitalist class, which sought to break free from feudal constraints. Liberalism meant free trade and economic activity unencumbered by restrictions such as legally mandated working conditions, the right to strike, or the right to organize. Liberalism also served as the ideological superstructure for 19th-century imperialism.

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