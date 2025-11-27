The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Shull's avatar
Thomas Shull
9hEdited

Thank you for an essay to be grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doc Ellis 124's avatar
Doc Ellis 124
5h

@Arthur Melzer

Thank you for this balanced essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture