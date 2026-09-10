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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
7h

There is a difference in fairness at an individual level and ‘fairness’ at a group level. It seems to me that the moving goalposts issue was a redefinition of fairness from the individual level to the group level - and in too many cases a redefinition of fairness in terms of outcomes. As an old classic liberal, I strive for fairness at an individual level - and let the chips fall where they will.

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