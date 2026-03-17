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Mark Shasha's avatar
Mark Shasha
3hEdited

Thank You for this informative summary of the situation. Free societies must find ways to preserve free speech online.

The threats appear to be coming too fast

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
9h

What India and China have in common is a population of over a billion citizens. What works for smaller nations with populations under 100 million may become unworkable beyond the billion mark. I don't think anyone is sure of what the right solution might be, but India and China are the vanguards of keeping large populations safe and manageable. Time will tell...

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