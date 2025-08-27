The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virginia Postrel's avatar
Virginia Postrel
3h

An interesting interview with a thoughtful analyst I'd like to hear more from. The flaw, however, is failing to distinguish more clearly between liberals and the left. One reason that liberals, in the Democratic party sense, seem to lack ideas is that they have coasted for decades (or more?) on the assumption that their ideas--technocratic governance, some form of welfare state, and, yes, the broadly liberal ideas of tolerance, rule of law, free speech, free inquiry, etc.--were safely in charge where it mattered. They thus found themselves unprepared or unwilling to resist the intolerant and propagandistic left as it corrupted the academy. Too often, especially in academic circles, liberals regarded the left as liberalism in an identitarian hurry when in fact it was "My vision of the world is good and true, and if you don’t agree with it, you’re a heretic and justifiably can be persecuted.” Now they find themselves similarly ill-prepared to resist the destruction of normal politics by the Trumpist right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Carson's avatar
Kevin Carson
3h

Please consider some term other than "New Right." For years, "New Right" has been associated with the postwar movement -- in contrast to the "Old Right" of the prewar era -- of Wm F. Buckley and Barry Goldwater, which became dominant in US politics with the Reagan presidency and the Moral Majority. It just creates confusion to use the same term for the alt right of recent years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture