Tai
3h

Thanks for the piece. Since my parents never paid for cable TV growing up, PBS was a mainstay. My political awakening began with the McLaughlin Group and Firing Line. But I had very little knowledge of Buckley other than his accent and mannerism made me wonder if he was American when I was a kid. Obviously, the conservative movement became a grift/entertainment industry the last 30 years. Finally in one fell swoop, destroyed itself completely by letting Trump hijacked it a decade ago.

James Talley
3h

Been waiting for Tannenhaus to publish for so long, I can't remember if I pre-ordered this.

