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David Krieger's avatar
David Krieger
1h

When the Koch Brothers started financial support in the millions in 1973 of The Heritage Foundation, nothing noticed

The same Heritage Foundation developed Trump Project 2025

Madeline Albright wrote Fascim A Warning , nobody noticed

In 2020

https://evonomics.com/how-to-disguise-racism-and-oligarchy-use-the-language-of-economics/

By Lynn Parramore

And here we are. Nobody noticed.

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Mike Wendling's avatar
Mike Wendling
1h

I take no pleasure in "I told you so". But I told you so.

Liberals may not have taken it seriously. Conservatives refused to gatekeep. Now some of them are worried - in their own words:

https://thedayofreckoning.substack.com/p/conservatives-are-suddenly-worried

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