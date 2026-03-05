The UnPopulist

Liam Comer-Weaver
8h

If Vance has an anti-liberal ideology and wants to dismantle liberal democracy, my question remains, to what end? He's never articulated a vision for what he actually wants the country to look like. Rather, he's railing against existing institutions because he knows that people are unhappy with them.

I don't think he deserves the benefit of the doubt that this serves some larger political mission. Cynicism, in this case, is appropriate. Until proved otherwise, the most likely case is that he is seeking power for power's sake, and he doesn't have a coherent underlying belief or value system that is driving his behavior.

Anthony Dlugos
7h

Well written!

I preface this by saying I find Vance to be a loathsome individual, but if the proverbial gun is put to my head, yes, I would choose Vance over Trump. But ONLY over Trump.

Fascism is in the gut, it isn't ideological. That's Trump's strength as a fascist and Vance's weakness. Fascist rank and file are not interested in ideological consistency. At the margin, Vance's attempt at that will cost him support.

