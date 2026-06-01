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The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
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Like everything else the shameless charlatan David J. Bier writes about migration issues, this article is intellectually dishonest. If the Trump administration were truly intent on removing 100 million people (perhaps 80 million more than the existing population of illegal immigrants), it would be targeting poultry processing facilities in Arkansas and construction sites nationwide instead of making noises about finding those migrants some way to work legally. The Unpopulist is a solid enough outlet worth reading a significant fraction of the time, but its immigration coverage is farcical and David J. Bier is a comprehensively dishonest and unserious commentator.

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