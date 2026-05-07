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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
42m

It is wonderful that our administration has slammed shut the door to the flood of illegal aliens. Now the hard work of rounding up the millions of illegals that flooded our country during the Biden administration and throwing them out of the country must proceed at full speed.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1hEdited

So, defund the cartels by allowing all who wish to come to immigrate legally. No one will try to sneak in the back door if the front door is wide open. Sounds like no control at all.

AND what a political goldmine for Republicans!

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