The Shuttering of Alligator Alcatraz Doesn't Mean That Trump's Terror Campaign Against Immigrants Is Ending
He relishes the performative cruelty because it keeps the salience of the issue alive
Dear Readers:
Here lies “Alligator Alcatraz,” a governing catastrophe on every front. In the video below, I deliver the eulogy, offering some words on what this facility was, what it reveals about Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s ongoing anti-immigrant crusade, and why, unfortunately, its closure won’t ultimately change much about how they pursue that agenda.
After the video, in a short reflection below, I point out the profound wastefulness and moral disaster that Alligator Alcatraz has been—and why its closure is far from the end of the story.
Berny Belvedere
Senior Editor
My home state—Florida—burned through $1.2 million per day to run “Alligator Alcatraz,” a $1.1 billion immigrant detention hellhole in the Florida swamplands, with a peak “daily burn” rate of $3 million a day. The state’s primary contractor got its deal after donating $10,000 to the Florida GOP days before the contract was awarded, without any competitive bidding. Now the facility is being shut down, with relevant parties notified that detainees will be gone by June and the detention center dismantled in the weeks that follow. Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged at a news conference that the facility had “served its purpose.” But the financial costs this insane project inflicted on Florida taxpayers are dwarfed by its moral ones.
At the facility’s July 2025 opening, President Donald Trump called the detainees “some of the most vicious people on the planet” and “deranged psychopaths.” DeSantis assured the public that everyone held there had already been issued a final order to be removed from the country, a claim PolitiFact rated as false, finding that nearly 70% had no such order from a judge. When the Trump administration was confronted with evidence that many detainees had no criminal record, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called that “an irrelevant measure.” She then claimed that many detainees faced charges “for rape, assault, terrorism, and more” in other countries, but offered no evidence for her claim.
Inconveniently for Trump, ICE’s own data confirms that two-thirds of the nearly 1,400 detainees held there as of April 2026 were classified as noncriminal. The facility’s own director testified that “detainees were there solely on immigration violations, none on state criminal charges.” This was not a population of dangerous criminals requiring extraordinary containment. It was, overwhelmingly, people whose only offense was being undocumented—a civil infraction (not a crime) akin to overspeeding for detainees who did not enter the country unlawfully. Yet they were held in conditions—including being stuffed into 2-by-2-foot cages for hours as punishment—that Amnesty International deemed to be torture. Among those detained:
a 15-year-old boy with no criminal record
DACA recipients
Cuban nationals with pending asylum cases
parents of U.S. citizen children
lawful permanent residents, including at least two Canadian citizens
One Canadian green card holder in particular told reporters: “They’re treating people like animals. Alligator Alcatraz is like Germany in 1939, updated with 2026 rules.”
In October 2025, The Miami Herald reported that the whereabouts of roughly two-thirds of over 1,800 detainees held at the facility in July could not be determined. Were they transferred to another facility or released without a paper trail? No one knows. When congressional observers visited in July, they heard detainees crying “libertad” (freedom) from their cages. The lawmakers described people packed 32 to a cage, wall to wall. The disappearance of human beings into a system so chaotic it cannot track its own detainees points toward something beyond mere operational failure and toward the actual logic of the enterprise.
This administration is using performative cruelty to advance its immigration purge. But don’t mistake that word, performative, for the idea that this is all for show. They do it because they enjoy it. Miller would want Alligator Alcatraz even if there were no cameras around, no way to fundraise from it, and no way to use it to project indecency toward immigrants as a campaign theme. But it also functions—and this is its performative aspect—as a way to keep immigrants fearful and feeling legally vulnerable, and above all to signal to their base that the purge is real, ongoing, and merciless.
Miller has spent his entire adult life working to forcefully expel immigrants—documented or not—from America. For Miller, this is no mere performance; he is as committed as they come. The family separation madness, the utilization of John Adams-era legislation to preposterously claim that undocumented immigrants are invaders, the deportation flights to El Salvador and other places to which the deportees have no connection, the gutting of asylum protections ... none of these are mere “stunts.” They represent this administration’s actual immigration policy. And they are pursued with genuine ideological fervor by people who mean every word of what they say.
Trump and Miller understand that immigration is most valuable to them as a source of perpetual outrage and political mobilization. A humane, functional immigration system would be a liability, not an achievement, because it would deprive them of the issue. Trump literally instructed his party to back away from immigration legislation—legislation that included everything his side had been asking for—so that the issue would retain its political salience and he could continue to campaign on it. The Alligator Alcatraz cruelty thus satisfies the ideological commitment while simultaneously keeping the cameras on how Trump is steamrolling the undocumented, one merch push and viral image at a time. The facility’s name, the Alligator Alcatraz themed apparel, the deliberate choice of a location teeming with predators, the White House’s explicit acknowledgment that the imagery was the point—all of it by design.
This is precisely the pattern: an ongoing campaign of maximally visible and commodifiable cruelty, each iteration replaced by the next before public attention can fully settle on any one of them. The detainees from Alligator Alcatraz are already being transferred to other facilities. (Florida alone has explored, announced, or already built successors to Alligator Alcatraz: “Deportation Depot” near Jacksonville; “Panhandle Pokey” in the state’s northwest; a facility at Camp Blanding, a Florida National Guard training center; and another one in South Florida.) The cycle continues, because the goal was never to solve an immigration problem. The goal was to have one, permanently, and to be seen fighting it with ferocity.
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Subject: Corruption and democracy as key campaign thrusts
Domestic Threats Are Top of Mind for Most Americans, no matter their political party. Americans Sound the Alarm over Corruption and Democratic Erosion | Chicago Council on Global Affairs October 8, 2025.
Of all the possible threats to the United States, Americans rank government corruption and weakening democracy as the top two most critical threats to American interests, signaling anxieties over the health of the political system itself. Three-quarters of Americans think US government corruption poses a critical threat to the vital interests of the United States in the next 10 years (73%), and an additional two-thirds express concern about weakening democracy in the United States (65%). For Democrats the figure is 82% for both.
Always tie these concerns to the affordability issue and always label them as an abuse of presidential power. The below are new corruption items, but threats to democracy are very important to voters, as well. So:
Combine the affordability/economics and power abuse/democracy/corruption arguments. While people are suffering, Trump and his Republican sycophants are, instead, only concerned with recklessly abusing their power, destroying our democracy, and making money for themselves. Their priorities are not ours. Republicans at all levels must be booted out this election as a check on Trump/Republican’s toxic economic and authoritarian agenda. (full argument is attached)
Days after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, his son Don Jr. joined a venture capital firm called 1789 Capital as a named partner. In August 2025, 1789 Capital invested in Vulcan Elements, a two-year-old critical minerals company. Three months later, the Pentagon awarded Vulcan a $620 million loan—the largest its Office of Strategic Capital has ever issued. The Commerce Department added another $50 million in equity. Total federal support to Vulcan Elements: $670 million.
Since last year, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have sent more than a hundred and thirty investigative letters to the Trump Administration, on topics ranging from Department of Justice employees who were fired because they had worked on January 6th cases to the Administration’s handling of antitrust policy. “There’s just a landslide of corruption,” Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said. If Raskin becomes the committee’s chairman, many of those investigative letters will become subpoenas.
“Staggering Corruption”: Rep. Raskin on Trump’s $10B IRS Lawsuit, Stock Trades & Family Business |
'He's Just Stealing Your Money': House Dems Launch Bid to Block $1.7 Billion Trump-MAGA 'Slush Fund' | Common Dreams
“It’s illegal and corrupt as hell,” Congressman Don Beyer said of the president’s self-dealing $1.77 billion IRS settlement. “We’re fighting it in court.”
The amicus brief is led by Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. All told, 93 House Democrats co-signed the brief.
On Kaitlan Collins’s show, Jim Jordan was asked a simple question. For years, Jim and the rest of the House Oversight machine treated Hunter Biden traveling overseas with his father as a five-alarm corruption scandal. Endless hearings. Endless innuendo. So Kaitlan asked the obvious follow-up: if that was disqualifying then, what about Eric Trump flying to China with the President of the United States right now? Jim didn’t even try. He didn’t draw a line. He didn’t offer a principle. He just said he didn’t “have any issue at all” with it. Same trip. Same country. Same family business overlap. Different last name. Case closed.
“This administration is dripping with corruption from top to bottom, but rushing a settlement to steal $1.7 billion taxpayer dollars for a slush fund before a judge can toss your junk lawsuit would be among the most corrupt acts in American political history. This lawsuit has never been anything more than a shakedown of the American people by a crook president and his crook lawyers.” — Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), quoted by CNBC, on the reported settlement proposal the Justice Department has with President Trump for his lawsuit against the IRS.
Today’s major breaking news: President Trump is apparently a day-trader. Federal disclosures landed yesterday afternoon showing he has spent the year trading the stocks of companies his own administration regulates, and the timing is suspicious to say the least.
Trump misses deadline to disclose tens of millions of dollars in stock trades - The Washington Post
A one-page addendum to the deal posted Tuesday to the Justice Department’s website said the IRS would be “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing unpaid tax claims against Trump, members of his family or his businesses that arose before the settlement being reached. “That is pure theft of public funds, and rewarding individuals who committed crimes is obscene,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said during a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Every American can see through this illegal, corrupt, self-dealing scheme.”
Exclusive | Flurry of Suspicious Oil Trades Worth $800 Million Triggers Regulatory Probe - WSJ