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Neil Wollman
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Subject: Corruption and democracy as key campaign thrusts

Domestic Threats Are Top of Mind for Most Americans, no matter their political party. Americans Sound the Alarm over Corruption and Democratic Erosion | Chicago Council on Global Affairs October 8, 2025.

Of all the possible threats to the United States, Americans rank government corruption and weakening democracy as the top two most critical threats to American interests, signaling anxieties over the health of the political system itself. Three-quarters of Americans think US government corruption poses a critical threat to the vital interests of the United States in the next 10 years (73%), and an additional two-thirds express concern about weakening democracy in the United States (65%). For Democrats the figure is 82% for both.

Always tie these concerns to the affordability issue and always label them as an abuse of presidential power. The below are new corruption items, but threats to democracy are very important to voters, as well. So:

Combine the affordability/economics and power abuse/democracy/corruption arguments. While people are suffering, Trump and his Republican sycophants are, instead, only concerned with recklessly abusing their power, destroying our democracy, and making money for themselves. Their priorities are not ours. Republicans at all levels must be booted out this election as a check on Trump/Republican’s toxic economic and authoritarian agenda. (full argument is attached)

Days after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, his son Don Jr. joined a venture capital firm called 1789 Capital as a named partner. In August 2025, 1789 Capital invested in Vulcan Elements, a two-year-old critical minerals company. Three months later, the Pentagon awarded Vulcan a $620 million loan—the largest its Office of Strategic Capital has ever issued. The Commerce Department added another $50 million in equity. Total federal support to Vulcan Elements: $670 million.

Since last year, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have sent more than a hundred and thirty investigative letters to the Trump Administration, on topics ranging from Department of Justice employees who were fired because they had worked on January 6th cases to the Administration’s handling of antitrust policy. “There’s just a landslide of corruption,” Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said. If Raskin becomes the committee’s chairman, many of those investigative letters will become subpoenas.

“Staggering Corruption”: Rep. Raskin on Trump’s $10B IRS Lawsuit, Stock Trades & Family Business |

'He's Just Stealing Your Money': House Dems Launch Bid to Block $1.7 Billion Trump-MAGA 'Slush Fund' | Common Dreams

“It’s illegal and corrupt as hell,” Congressman Don Beyer said of the president’s self-dealing $1.77 billion IRS settlement. “We’re fighting it in court.”

The amicus brief is led by Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. All told, 93 House Democrats co-signed the brief.

On Kaitlan Collins’s show, Jim Jordan was asked a simple question. For years, Jim and the rest of the House Oversight machine treated Hunter Biden traveling overseas with his father as a five-alarm corruption scandal. Endless hearings. Endless innuendo. So Kaitlan asked the obvious follow-up: if that was disqualifying then, what about Eric Trump flying to China with the President of the United States right now? Jim didn’t even try. He didn’t draw a line. He didn’t offer a principle. He just said he didn’t “have any issue at all” with it. Same trip. Same country. Same family business overlap. Different last name. Case closed.

“This administration is dripping with corruption from top to bottom, but rushing a settlement to steal $1.7 billion taxpayer dollars for a slush fund before a judge can toss your junk lawsuit would be among the most corrupt acts in American political history. This lawsuit has never been anything more than a shakedown of the American people by a crook president and his crook lawyers.” — Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), quoted by CNBC, on the reported settlement proposal the Justice Department has with President Trump for his lawsuit against the IRS.

Today’s major breaking news: President Trump is apparently a day-trader. Federal disclosures landed yesterday afternoon showing he has spent the year trading the stocks of companies his own administration regulates, and the timing is suspicious to say the least.

Trump misses deadline to disclose tens of millions of dollars in stock trades - The Washington Post

A one-page addendum to the deal posted Tuesday to the Justice Department’s website said the IRS would be “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing unpaid tax claims against Trump, members of his family or his businesses that arose before the settlement being reached. “That is pure theft of public funds, and rewarding individuals who committed crimes is obscene,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said during a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Every American can see through this illegal, corrupt, self-dealing scheme.”

Exclusive | Flurry of Suspicious Oil Trades Worth $800 Million Triggers Regulatory Probe - WSJ

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