The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Beiley's avatar
Arthur Beiley
6h

The first amendment to the USA constitution in its very first line states that congress may make no law establishing a religion . Therefore , what the Pope , or any minister of any religion has to say is meaningless. No religion controls the USA . Every citizen has the free exercise to worship any supernatural being that he or she wishes too but that is all. No religion rules in the USA rules .

So who cares what the pope says ? Catholicism , christianity , Judaism Hinduism nor the muslims has no say in what course the USA government pursues .

Reply
Share
8 replies by Shikha Dalmia and others
Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
5h

A wonderful reflection with some theological depth--- not well articulated in the mainstream media.

The thing that I have known of Catholic politicians during my life time has been their reticence to weigh in on matters of theology because they know that they are not in a position to argue especially with the magisterium of the Church. When they have (apparently) disagreed with Church teaching they have tended to remain silent and justified their differences on social and legal grounds. Only Justice Alito has tried to elevate his theological ignorance into law and the result was underwhelming and unpersuasive. The rest of the Catholic justices have upheld capital punishment in spite of the Church's loud pronouncements because they have understood that they are there to look at laws of the government as they are not as any one of them might wish them to be.

Poor JD Vance is not just wrong but entirely out of his depth. He is willing to expose himself as a shallow. As a convert he should have also known that Catholics owe "religious submission of will and intellect" to the ordinary (noninfallible) teaching authority of the Pope. He does not need to praise but he also does not have the standing to debate the issue. Any doubts he has should be discussed between his confessor and not FOXNews hosts. Especially when he does so to defend those making outrageous claims like the President he serves.

This is a scandal for the Church community and a grotesque display of arrogance.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture