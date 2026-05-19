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Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
2h

"That is the animating idea behind the Reconstruction Agenda, a project...centered on rebuilding American democratic institutions."

What democratic institutions would those be? The Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the branches of government were established to create a rights-protecting republic. This is a liberal form of government grounded in limiting the state's power to the protection of individual rights. These institutions were not justified by majority opinion or voting, but by correctly understanding and applying political philosophy.

Democracy is mob rule and leads to lawless authoritarianism. That's how you get characters like Trump and worse. Democracy is a political system that was rightly denounced and rejected by the Founders.

"Imagining a Post-Authoritarian Future."

This is a big claim, since ideas like these have almost no footprint in mainstream discourse today. A post-authoritarian future would mean a return to constitutionally limited, liberal government: no central bank, no income tax, no Departments of Education, Healthcare, or Energy, and no state functions beyond law enforcement, courts and military.

It would mean abolishing all economic regulation and entirely separating the state from the lives of individuals. It would also mean a return to public discourse centered on individual rights and rights-protecting government, the Enlightenment principles that built the modern world.

If this is really what the conference is about, then that's a big development if true.

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Tall One's avatar
Tall One
2h

Thank you. I had just been talking through all the areas needing rebuilding with a simpatico friend and up popped your email. Glad to know it is being worked on. Let us know how average people can help.

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