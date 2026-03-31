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The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
4h

As someone who wants a reasonable compromise on immigration that combines legalization of millions who have been present in the U.S. for many years without a felonious criminal record with enhanced border security and interior enforcement, I am receptive to some of this article's arguments. But Chinese birth tourism is obviously outrageous and cannot plausibly be described as within the letter or spirit of the law, and "the Constitution is not a suicide pact." All of the 10 million-ish migrants that Joe Biden admitted with highly dubious asylum claims legally should have been waiting outside of the country while their applications were processed, they were improperly allowed in and to give their children citizenship is to reward Biden's unconscionable abuse of power. If the children of asylum fraudsters nonetheless do retain citizenship, they should still be returned home along with their parents (forever barred from any form of legal residency) and be allowed to return when they've reached the age of majority.

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Fred Bartlett's avatar
Fred Bartlett
2h

I’m not a fan of birthright citizenship, but it is also true that the only way to change that is to amend the Constitution.

It does not make sense to have birthright citizenship with today’s easy, convenient, and cheap travel; it certainly made sense 200 years ago and (arguably) even during the WW2 era.

Now, it does not. It simply opens the door for undesirables like Chinese spies.

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