The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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The Ivy Exile
12h

This is a well-written article, kudos, but it dances around the key issue today. The Biden Administration egregiously broke the law to admit millions and millions of obviously fraudulent 'asylum seekers' onto U.S. soil, most of whom have presumably been racing to pop out babies to complicate the eventual deportation that the law demands. No matter what the Supreme Court decides, sooner or later birthright citizenship will either be ended for illegal aliens/birth tourists or the border will have to be entirely sealed to women who are or may become pregnant. The soft system of de facto birthright citizenship was nice while it lasted, but the scale of shameless abuse that the Biden administration enabled (and for which this publication made any number of dubious excuses) is simply not sustainable. It would be far more productive for The Unpopulist to seek a viable compromise rather than insist upon migration maximalism.

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