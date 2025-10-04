The UnPopulist

Jordan
10h

Why would you write trump 'hits Brazil' with punitive tariffs when what he actually did was 'punish'

Brazil by increasing taxes on Americans?

L.D.Michaels
15h

Donald Trump has clearly abused his office to wield the tariff powers reserved for Congress as an international bludgeon not only for economic reasons but to extort, coerce and blackmail foreign countries to submit to his political and personal will, as he is doing with Brazil. His abusive exercise of these powers will be before the Supreme Court in the near future. Even his most rabid enablers on the Court will not be able to distort, contort and twist the Constitution and the laws of the land to justify this megalomaniac in wielding the tariff authority of Congress to bend other countries to his visceral urges. This is how he claimed "I run the country and the world." He does, because his cheerleaders on the Supreme Court have enabled him to do so.

