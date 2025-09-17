DOJ Disappears a Study From its Site Showing that Right-Wing Violence Is Five Times Greater than Left-Wing Violence
Donald Trump has been trying to lay the groundwork for a purge of his political opposition by blaming criticism of his administration for a supposed wave of left-wing violence. The problem is that there is no such wave, and the evidence actually shows that right-wing violence has been significantly more common. So Trump’s Department of Justice buried the evidence.
The Guardian describes what happened:
The US justice department has scrubbed a study from its website concluding that far-right extremists have killed far more Americans than any other domestic terrorist group, just days after a gunman fatally shot the prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The report, now archived, titled What NIJ Research Tells Us About Domestic Terrorism, vanished from the Department of Justice website between 11 and 12 September, according to Jason Paladino, an independent investigative reporter who first wrote the story. Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder and Trump ally, was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September.
The vanished study opened with: “Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives.” …
The National Institute of Justice study, which was based on research spanning three decades, represented one of the most comprehensive government assessments of domestic terrorism patterns. It found that “militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States” and that “the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”
In the Trump administration, everything must be subordinated to the president’s preferred political narrative and his attempts to consolidate power. Accordingly, agencies formed to protect the public have been corrupted to protect the president’s authoritarian agenda.
Thanks for reading The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
The Executive Watch is a project of the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, and its flagship publication The UnPopulist, to track in an ongoing way the abuses of the power of the American presidency. It sorts these abuses into five categories: Personal Grift, Political Corruption, Presidential Retribution, Power Consolidation, and Policy Illegality. Click the category of interest to get an overview of all the abuses under it.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.