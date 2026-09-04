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Alex Nowrasteh's avatar
Alex Nowrasteh
5h

Good piece. Thank goodness for the courts (so far).

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J AZ's avatar
J AZ
5hEdited

Terrific post. One of Trump's strategies has always been: create chaos then use that as a cover for action or as a means to seek legal interference to clear up the confusion (now, via judges he & Leonard Leo have put in place - assist by Mitch McConnell).

From Craig's article: "It’s unlikely USPS itself has managed to build and implement the system at such breakneck speed." Ask yourself, what does USPS ever do at breakneck speed? Have you (like everyone I've asked) noticed mail delivery becoming worse over the past years? ...slower delivery; more items lost or delayed for many days/weeks; more mail delivered to your house rather than to the correct address (or a neighbor finding your mail in their box)...? Now, add these numerous & time-demanding tasks of Trump's executive order to postal staff duties, with no addition to staff, likely little time to train & implement new practices.

Almost makes one miss Louis DeJoy... not!

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