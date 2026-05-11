The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Sniffit's avatar
Sniffit
2h

Guaranteed. They have no intention of letting the House change hands because they intend to use the House to hold onto the White House in 2029.

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
3h

God you people are delusional, it is the Democrats that have no respect for rules, norms, and now the law (see The democrats illegal disenfranchisement of white people in Virginia) and their hair brained ideas to avoid following the law. It is clear that the authors of the substack are inflected with advanced narcissism. Keep it up you will have an appointment with a passed room before you know it.

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