Rain Robinson
4h

Excellent recap of the felonpotus and his regime's actions to circumvent or completely ignore US constitutional rights. All signs of this regime's tearing up our rights, in ny opinion, point to a near future in which the felonpotus will not just extort state's cooperation with his illegal acts of withholding funding, and putting his personal militia on the streets to terrorize any person for no reason; but to use military or paramilitary force to subdue any state in the US where people are resisting the tyranny.

Getting rid of as many immigrants as possible, particularly dark skinned ones, and even people here legally, was the first step. To rally the masses into accepting a white supremacist regime. Targeting and murdering protestors with no accountability was the next step. Now journalists are arrested for exercising their (former) rights. Who is next? Probably prominent entertainers. Then politicians who oppose felonpotus's actions and agenda in Congress and statehouses will be targeted, arrested, and imprisoned, or worse, on bogus charges.

It is obvious, from the seized ballots in Georgia from the 2020 election, that this regime seeks to replace the state's power to control elections with federal jurisdiction. Unconstitutionally. And they want no election outcome that favors Democrats in 2026, or beyond. Ever again. Democratic wins will be challenged and overturned, or the counting of ballots compromised. Looking at what this regime has accomplished so far into fascism so quickly, means that terrible times for US democracy is here. We see with our own eyes the norms of the rule of law have disappeared.

Therefore, the question is, how are we going to change this trajectory hurtling toward abject authoritarianism? Republicans in power act like they will never lose that power. The felonpotus acts like he will be king of the US all the rest of his life. With huge monuments built to glorify him, using the US Treasury as his ATM machine, completing deals that enrich himself and his family in the billions, and fawning over billionaire handlers and enablers who keep him and Republicans in power.

Will We the People have to bear assaults by the military that tries to beat us into submission? Will massive resistance and economic shutdowns really work to force the regime to back down? Will we need another revolution to prevent a new monarchy? I don't know what can, and possibly will, prevent the disasters looming over us.

Leigh Horne
4h

There is a good deal of overlap generally, if not in specfics, in your list, which makes deciding which of these outrages is 'the worst." One thing most of them have in common is that they come from the so-called "playbook" of modern dictators. Save for outrageous grifts like putting all that stolen oil money in Qatar, where only His Nibs can decide whose pockets it ultimately lines. Setting all that aside, Bondi's attempt to extort election-related date is absolutely threatening, coming as it does on top of DOGE/Palantir's success in amassing such date nationwide. Good Christ. If there are no more fair elections in this country, there might well be an ocean of blood on our streets.

