Donald Trump has been using American diplomacy and taxpayer dollars to effectively create an international club of illiberal regimes that is entirely controlled by himself personally—not by the U.S. government, nor by any international institution, nor by the terms of any treaty.

The New York Times lays out the basics:

In the proposed charter of the “Board of Peace” that the United States sent to national capitals in recent weeks, one man has the power to veto decisions, approve the agenda, invite members, dissolve the board entirely and designate his own successor. His name is spelled out in Article 3.2: “Donald J. Trump shall serve as inaugural chairman.” … Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Belarus, Pakistan and several more countries also said they were joining, ahead of the signing ceremony Thursday in Switzerland. But many officials and experts in international affairs were stunned by the breadth of the initiative, the latest example of Mr. Trump taking apart the American-built, post-World War II international system and building a new one, with himself at the center. … The draft charter for the board stipulates the $1 billion fee for countries that seek to stay on for longer than a three-year term. … The U.S. official confirmed that Mr. Trump could play a central role in the board even after leaving the presidency. Mr. Trump can hold the chairmanship “until he resigns it,” the official said.

See the charter for yourself. It is an attempt by Trump to appoint himself as permanent king of the world, funded by billion-dollar dues from a rogue’s gallery of corrupt leaders and kleptocrats. The only thing that makes it possible is his misuse of military, diplomatic, and economic resources that are supposed to be used for the interests of the American people, not his own personal aggrandizement.

