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jim king's avatar
jim king
13h

IMPEACH AND DUMP TRAITORS, NAZIS PEDOPHILE PREDATORS AND ENABLERS , IMPERIALIST CRIMINALS, WAR MONGERS, CAREER CRIMINALS, CRIMINAL GRIFTERS, FASCIST PIGS, FRAUDSTERS, RACIST, AND CON REPUBLICONS EVERYWHERE. RELEASE ALL UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES AND JAIL CON RTRUMP. AVOID CON RTRUMP'S AND THE REPUBLICON'S RECESSION AND DEPRESSION. FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, FOR THE FAIR DEAL, NOT THE RAW DEAL. VOTE BLUE AND SAVE DEMOCRACY. STOP THE RTRUMP OLIGARCHY. BOYCOTT CRIMINAL RTRUMP & ELON THE NAZIS.

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@billybookworm's avatar
@billybookworm
19h

I am not sure Jack Smith's acts qualify as "Biden Administration" acts, he was what is called an independent counsel and didn't answer to Biden, maybe he answered to Garland who was very independent. I am also not sure that gathering numbers called in and out, AKA pen register data, is of questionable legality, didn't Smith v. Maryland put that to rest? This is a separation of powers issue more akin to, but far less objectionable than, Bondi's recording the search history of congressfolk looking at her Epstein files on her computers.

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