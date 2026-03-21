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David Piepgrass's avatar
David Piepgrass
1h

> America will lose its competitive edge on this technology without legislation outlawing unconstitutional uses

I had to do a double take, since anything unconstitutional is already unlawful by definition. There are, granted, certain parts of the constitution that have no mechanism to enforce them, such as the emoluments clause, which I understand Trump has violated since day 1 of term 1.

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