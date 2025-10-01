The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tai's avatar
Tai
15m

Hegseth is some Christian indeed. How many of the seven deadly sins has he allegedly committed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture