The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
5h

the destruction of trust is one hallmark of tyranny. If you can't trust the government, if your neighbors turn on you, if co-workers are complicit, if you cannot even trust your own children, how does one even survive? Anger and dejection ensue and are surmounted by subjugation and compliance. Tyrant Trump is winning and only We The People can now halt his advance toward conquest and subjugation of the American People.

Reply
Share
1 reply
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
5h

I had no clue Trump opposed congestion pricing.

It seems like his second term is a radical turn toward authoritarian economics: interest rate caps, the end of fed independence, tariffs, banning institutional investment in housing…

How is JD going to one-up Trump? How far can they go before they run to the left of Dems on economics? How long until Kamala is the free-market option?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture