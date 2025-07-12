The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Olson's avatar
John Olson
2h

The Republican ticket of 2024 got the most black votes of any Republican campaign in the last 48 years. (Source: CNN) It was one of the reasons Trump defeated Vice-President Harris. It is inconceivable that the black voters who helped re-elect Trump would vote for a ticket which, according to Steve Chapman, had its roots in the Jim Crow law of sixty years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda carruthers's avatar
Linda carruthers
12h

Thank you for noting that the US has only been a real democracy since the passage of the VRA and CRA in 1964-1965. When will people drop the trope of the ‘oldest democracy in the world’ garbage?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture