The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kantner's avatar
Robert Kantner
7h

It’s the unprecedented combination of all five of those problems that makes it so terribly troubling, so it’s almost an exercise in futility to choose only one. If choosing one is required, it would have to be the consolidation of power, because that is what enables all the other abuses.

Reply
Share
Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
4hEdited

I always enjoy the run down on recent over-reaches and subterranean dealings of the Trump Administration. But I do quibble with one featured in this collection.

Under the heading "Trump’s Military Commanders Order Troops to Buy Tickets to Melania Documentary That Pays Her $28 Million" the evidence is based on the actions of ONE unit commander. We MIGHT infer that this was an order generally but with the denials of the Department of Defense we need to see if this was a widespread phenomenon or just one overzealous unit commander like Colonel Walter E. Kurtz. I am sure he knows his actions and leadership will curry favor with some further up the chain of command.

It says the unit commander suggested he was bringing his wife and kids. Pity any children that had to sit through a showing of this film. It is bad enough torture for them to sit through any documentary but one can imagine how hard it would be when that documentary centers on a human robot with a bad accent.

That "Melania: The Movie" is a Trump family grift and a payment from Jeff Bezos to insure his contracts with the federal government is fairly obvious but the pressure from one unit commander will not accrue to the Trumps. However it will help to cut the losses of the producers who are standing to sustain millions in losses.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture