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Rebecca D's avatar
Rebecca D
4h

The irony of the crowd who routinely justifies the current draconian immigration tactics by proclaiming "we don't mind them; they just need to follow the rules!" defending not following the rules is, well, not surprising.

After all, rules for thee and not for me, is the favorite MO.

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Gary McGath's avatar
Gary McGath
1h

A basic principle of security is "Minimize the attack surface." The ballroom would do the opposite, letting more people into the White House and greatly increasing the number of cubic feet to be secured.

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