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Cliff Walker's avatar
Cliff Walker
8h

AMERICA, PLEASE BE WARNED: PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION WILL NOT FIX YOUR BROKEN DEMOCRACY!

New Zealand (where I am writing from) has had Mixed Member Proportional Representation since 1996 and our multi-party parliament is now a squabbling and dysfunctional shambles. This has occurred because minor parties negotiate “deals” with the major party after an election to enable the major party to govern. Unpopular and divisive minor party policies are supported by the major party in return for the minor party agreeing to support the major party’s policies. This results in the unpopular minor party policies being rammed through our parliament. Proportional representation may have worked in less divided times, but it’s not suited to the highly polarized societies we live in now.

I am sure these problems are not localized to New Zealand and my conclusion is that democracies around the world are failing because:

Competing political parties + Cyclic elections =

Economic waste + Social turmoil + Inability to implement long-term plans

I think democracies need to get rid of both polarizing political parties and election cycles. My suggestions for achieving these changes may be found here: https://medium.com/@cliffwainui1/our-democracies-are-breeding-grounds-for-inequity-and-discontent-this-is-because-5bfa5810a96e

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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
9h

Who gets to decide who or what is ‘extremist’?

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