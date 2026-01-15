The UnPopulist

User's avatar
It Ain't Pretty...'s avatar
It Ain't Pretty...
19m

I agree, party loyalty is a huge problem. I think a run-off election system would be a big help. Primary election with all candidates on the same ballot. Second round the top 3 or 4 vote getters. Third round top 2 vote getters. The winner needs to get over 50% of the vote.

Kevin Cromer's avatar
Kevin Cromer
3h

I'd take it a step further and repeal sore loser laws. We need to defang parties. We need to break up the outsized power party central committees have over whom the candidates are. Read George Washington's famous farewell address. When you read what he says about political parties, you'll think he had taken a time machine to witness the insurrection on 1/6/2021.

