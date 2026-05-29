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Joshua Katz's avatar
Joshua Katz
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In the past, I've always responded to this with "the voters can impose age limitations by choosing someone else" or "okay, then we elect someone else." But then we elected someone else to replace Grijalva, and the Speaker didn't swear her in for months. So just another data point.

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