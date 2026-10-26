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Mark Pietrzyk's avatar
Mark Pietrzyk
1h

An excellent and thorough analysis! For the coming year, you should maintain a checklist of your recommendations and whether or not the Democrats are following through. I'm in no mood for another Fetterman.

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