The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

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Pats pete's avatar
Pats pete
5h

Why can't we bring up emergency impeachment for the whole administration based on all the crimes they are doing and use the famous words NATIONAL SECURITY

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chris abraham's avatar
chris abraham
4h

Kudos on a thoughtful piece. I will confess this was an option I had never even considered. It needs to become a rule change goal for 2027. I would be in favor of a 20 or 25 year secrecy so that by and large all the parties involved will have moved on.

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