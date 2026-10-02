The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walt French's avatar
Walt French
5h

The attack on a fundamental principle of America—that we should be free to practice religion (or not), the principle that brought the original English settlers here, is bad enough

But if *I* were an immigrant, instead of a descendant of those Euro-Americans, I’d be doubly insulted by the claim that immigrants worship some secular liberalism

According to Pew, an approximately equal percentage of immigrants profess Christianity as we “Heritage” Americans, but they’re much more likely to attend services. Approximately ½ the share of immigrants profess no religious connection but what has Vance and the rest of the “Blood and Soil” crowd so upset is that a larger share of immigrants observe Biddhism, Hinduism and Gawd Forbid, Islam

So it seems perfectly clear: the justification for hating on immigrants is not for their failure to be religious, nor their failure to be Catholic or other Christians, but simply hatred of people who thought their sincere beliefs had a place in a confident, thriving America

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
28m

I don't know whether the proper term is excommunication, or defenestration. But either, at least metaphorically, sounds appropriate.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture