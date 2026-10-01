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Beth and Mark's avatar
Beth and Mark
11h

Thanks for talking about this; it's APPALLING, and I'm not seeing much coverage of it. It DOES shock my conscience, and makes me sick to my stomach. It's reprehensible. How are we ever going to recover from this?

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
9h

We have so many outrages thrown before us that we're in danger of forgetting the ones that the Trump Regime, rotten and cruel to the core, would rather we forget. Thanks for holding this one up. I mean, everyday Sudanese are dying of starvation and privation every day. I shudder to think of what our deportees-slash-'forgotten/disappeared' are going through. Does anyone believe that the blood money we give the corrupt leaders of that country is going for the care and feeding of the deportees? Deportees whose only 'crime' was trying to get a good-paying job to feed their wives and children?

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