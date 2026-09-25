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Jose's avatar
Jose
5h

The cruelty is the point, as David French says. I bet a significant portion of the Orange One's followers actually like the ghoulish nature of this program.

I agree with you that we should shine a bright light on its despicable activities, but I fear that up to a third of the population will like what they see.

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