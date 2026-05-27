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Paul Botts's avatar
Paul Botts
5h

As an alum, one who's been deeply frustrated with the university's behavior these past couple decades and said so in writing, I agree with the faculty comments. You're letting the perfect be the enemy of the good here.

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2 replies by Shikha Dalmia and others
Joshua Katz's avatar
Joshua Katz
5h

Indeed. Whatever quibbles I might have with universities, the determining factor in the success or failure of fascism tends to be institutions standing up or backing down. This is them cringing and showing their belly, not a genuine introspection.

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