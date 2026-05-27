Yale University

This past weekend, I attended a conference at Duke University—“Higher Education at a Crossroads: Reckoning With the Rise of Illiberalism”—organized jointly by the university’s Kenan Institute for Ethics and the American Association of Colleges and Universities. The conference brought together scholars, practitioners, and institutional leaders to examine the illiberal forces threatening the independence of higher education in America.

It was an excellent event. Politically diverse speakers and participants from the United States and abroad discussed the state of academic freedom on American campuses, how American universities are faring compared to their peers elsewhere, and how they ought to respond to the pressures bearing down on them.

Higher education used to be one of my beats in my previous life as a full-time policy commentator. I have been writing about it less in recent years, drawn away by what I see as the larger existential threat that the entire liberal edifice faces from populist authoritarianism and other illiberal forces. Immersing myself once again in the issues facing the sector—and getting a first-hand glimpse of the internal conversations taking place within universities—was therefore enormously valuable.

My charge was to comment on the Yale report, which was published on April 15, 2026 by Yale’s Committee on Trust in Higher Education, a 10-member faculty committee convened by President Maurie McInnis. The report is a 58-page self-examination of elite higher education’s failures.

Below is a lightly edited version of the remarks I delivered, along with a postscript where I respond to pushback I received.

Shikha Dalmia

Editor-in-Chief

I felt a great deal of cognitive dissonance reading this report. I found myself wishing that I had eight hands, like the Indian goddess Durga, so that I could go, “on the one hand, and on the other” with every page.

But let me start with my bottom line: this was the right statement—more or less—at a very wrong time. It was more notable for what it didn’t say than what it did. The laundry list of reforms it identified were fine as far as they went—but they didn’t go far enough. Taken à la carte, there was much I agreed with. On the whole, though, the report was underwhelming.

Why was this a bad time to be issuing this report—and to so much fanfare? This administration has declared a holy war on universities. The vice president has branded them the enemy. Trump has asserted that “our colleges are dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics.” In populist regimes, such hyper-inflated rhetoric against institutions or groups is a prelude to draconian crackdowns. Its whole purpose is to soften up public opinion so that when the strongman’s onslaught comes, it is seen as deserved and justified. And it didn’t take long for Trump to back his words with deeds.

The administration has used federal funding as a political weapon to force ideological submission across more than 600 universities, deploying a coordinated arsenal of tools—funding freezes, civil rights investigations, visa revocations, accreditation threats, and endowment taxes—against universities accused of harboring antisemitism, promoting DEI, teaching “gender ideology,” conducting climate research, and tolerating pro-Palestinian protest. The unifying theme is the punishment of any institution whose values conflict with the administration’s cultural agenda. Columbia lost $400 million and capitulated; Harvard had $2.2 billion frozen, its ability to enroll 6,000 international students revoked, and its tax-exempt status threatened after refusing to surrender control of its governance and hiring; Cornell had $1 billion frozen; Northwestern had $750 million frozen; Penn had $175 million frozen for allowing a transgender swimmer to compete three years earlier. Much of this axe fell not on the allegedly offending disciplines but on STEM fields and medical research.

The administration then offered a so-called “Compact for Academic Excellence” to nine elite universities—a nine-page document demanding a biological definition of sex enforced in bathrooms and sports, a cap of 15% on foreign students, elimination of race and gender from admissions and hiring, abolition of units deemed hostile to conservative ideas, and annual DOJ oversight—all backed by the barely veiled threat that institutions that refused were free to “forego federal benefits.” Seven of the nine rejected it. The New York Times called it “extortion.” Libertarian Cato Institute scholar Walter Olson called it a “push-button guillotine” inserted into the neck of every institution that signed.

I have been a longstanding critic of elite universities—their business model, their admissions policies, their ideological conformity. I would laugh heartily at the quip that the opposite of diversity is university.

But nothing they have done deserves this kind of attack, whose purpose is not to build on what is good in them but to destroy their integrity by making them regime-compliant.

So right now, despite my many criticisms, I want to stick up for American universities—something Yale conspicuously failed to do. Allow me to append a defense of the accused and counsel Yale to go easy on the self-flagellation.

American universities are still the best in the world and there are few—if any—equals to America’s top-tier ones. They are exciting places where students encounter big ideas and cutting-edge thinking. Although I agree with the Yale report that the balance between teaching and research is horribly out of whack and the incentives to restore the salience of teaching need to be restored, the fact that top-tier universities are both research and educational facilities means that new ideas drift into classrooms quickly.

America also has the strongest tradition of liberal arts education in the world—notwithstanding the (valid) concern that this education is losing out to career-oriented majors. David Brooks reported in The Atlantic recently that humanistic education is experiencing a revival across American campuses. Meanwhile, in most European countries, and in India, a liberal arts education as something worthwhile is not even on the table. In Germany, children are sorted at age 10 into vocational, technical, or academic tracks—a life-defining decision made about a 10-year-old. In England and many Nordic countries, the sorting happens by age 16. By contrast, in America, you don’t have to declare your major until you are a junior. This architecture gives young people the widest possible room for intellectual exploration. They can change their minds, switch fields, study multiple disciplines. If they stumble, there are second chances.

For all the slams against the elitism of top-grade universities, America’s egalitarian culture shapes the classroom in them as on other campuses. Students and professors are collaborators in learning—thinking through ideas together rather than receiving wisdom from on high. In India, students address professors as “sir” and “madam,” formalizing a hierarchy that builds in deference to authority and quietly discourages questioning. Foreign students find a genuine liberation on American campuses, and the exhilaration of learning alongside some of the brightest peers in the world is real.

The Yale report mentions none of this. What it also barely mentions is that elite universities are facing an unprecedented assault by their own government. After decades of relentless right-wing critiques of higher ed—some justified, some not—it seems to have lost all moral confidence to make a case against its detractors, who have no self doubt. It’s as if it accepts that it deserves the punishment.

It whispers something about postdoctoral fellows and international students hesitating to speak, even about their own research, for fear of retaliation—and then moves swiftly on to the mea culpa that constitutes the bulk of the report. Imagine if Ukraine, confronted with a Russian invasion, convened an emergency session of parliament not to condemn Putin but to deliberate about the imperfections of its liberal democracy.

I exaggerate, of course. But the lengths to which the report goes to avoid naming the elephant in the room are astonishing. Yale has been in the right’s crosshairs since Bill Buckley’s 1951 broadside, God and Man at Yale. But somehow, despite its reputation as Woke Central, it has escaped the administration’s wrath—and this report reads like a calculated effort to keep it that way by preemptively falling on the sword. For all of Yale’s insistence that its proposed reforms are meant to rebuild broken public trust, it appears to have an audience of one.

In normal times, this kind of singular self-examination would have been not just fine, but most welcome. In fact, Yale’s elite sister universities did just that. The University of Michigan issued a 131-page report in September 2024 reaching strikingly similar conclusions—that the university had work to do on free speech, viewpoint diversity, and institutional neutrality. But Michigan’s quieter, hype-free release signaled a sincerity that Yale’s fanfare undercut.

If Yale was going to choose this moment for a mea culpa, it should have at least prefaced it by acknowledging that for all their flaws, America’s elite universities remain the envy of the world—and that the reason is academic freedom. Without it, they would long since have become politicized and succumbed to state pressure, and research, scholarship, and teaching would have suffered. Yale could have noted that like all human institutions, American higher education is imperfect and susceptible to decay—sclerotic, ossified, captured by special interests, just like Congress, the courts, and, lord knows, the presidency. And then its self-examination would have landed with moral authority instead of the thud of a hostage statement.

That said, the problems Yale identifies are real. Opacity in admissions, obscene tuition costs, grade inflation, ideological uniformity, the devaluation of the classroom—these are genuine pathologies. (I would add the credential fetish to that list that makes it very difficult for even the most thoughtful and highly accomplished scholars and intellectuals to be hired as professors if they don’t have the right degrees or research papers in approved journals.) The report summarizes them with concision and precision and in very readable prose—perhaps a first for a document written by professional academics.

But its proposed fixes are timid—designed, I would argue, to protect privilege while performing concern about it. Two examples:

Admissions. Yale acknowledges that what it calls “special classes of applicants” including legacy preferences, faculty children, and athletic admissions dilute its meritocratic standard and extend unfair advantage to the rich. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ban on racial preferences, such carve-outs make the system less—not more—fair because they open minority spots for wealthy, privileged applicants but not vice versa. But Yale doesn’t recommend scrapping these preferences—merely reducing them.

Tenure. One reason universities have such a lopsided ratio of liberal to conservative faculty is tenure itself. Because tenure means a lifetime colleague who is nearly impossible to remove, the incentive is to tenure only those who resemble you and will generate the least friction. A system designed to guarantee intellectual freedom ends up producing intellectual uniformity. You cannot fix that problem without confronting tenure. But the report puts it off limits from the very start, noting it may seem “outdated, but it exists for a reason.”

Since we don’t believe in grade inflation, I’ll give Yale’s report a C-minus: well-written, on the right track—but ultimately, disappointing.

Postscript: Some faculty members in the audience commented that I was underestimating the significance of the report. They pointed out that the document was authored by distinguished Yale faculty from across the political spectrum and was quickly endorsed by the university president. This was intended to signal to the rest of the faculty that change was coming.

That makes some sense to me and I might have overstated when I said the report seemed to have “an audience of one.” But for a whole host of reasons, I remain dubious that the report’s primary purpose was overcoming internal resistance against its proposed reforms (instead of appeasing this administration and right-wing critics):

If selling it internally was its true purpose, the university leadership would have helped itself by signaling its determination to stand up to the administration’s assaults on academic freedom and offer assurances that, unlike some of the other elite universities, it was not planning to capitulate. I understand that the university would have put a target on itself by making such a statement, hence my contention that the timing of this report was extremely bad because it was not possible to honestly grapple with the far bigger threat to campus freedom that this administration poses. (Also, incidentally, if its purpose was to get the administration to go easy on Yale, it didn’t work. On May 16, about a month after the report’s release, Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, accused the university of subverting the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision outlawing race-conscious admissions policies by relying on “proxies” to determine the ethnicity of its applicants.) If the report was merely or mostly meant for internal consumption, it should have been released a little more quietly, like the University of Michigan report. But Yale mounted a full-blown media campaign and the report instantly landed on the pages of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and others. By contrast, Michigan’s report received nowhere near the same publicity. Its coverage was mostly limited to the campus paper and higher ed trade publications. Neither did its president loudly proclaim that it intended for the report to launch a national conversation, as the Yale president did. Mission statements such as these, to be sure, are helpful not only in setting the direction of an institution but also establishing internal incentives to stay the course: What kinds of activities and behaviors will be rewarded? What are the performance metrics that’ll be used to measure success? However, internal incentives have to be aligned with the external material incentives to really stick and deliver. And the report’s silence on tackling the broader structure ultimately signals its lack of seriousness. As I noted in my remarks, elite universities will not get ideological diversity without eradicating tenure. Nor will they get a fair-and-just admissions system that is truly merit based without eliminating all “special applicants.” Nor still will they get their obscene tuition costs under control so long as they can put in place accreditation rules that allow them to behave like a cartel and erect insurmountable barriers to new entrants that can challenge their dominance, as I wrote in a long article in Reason magazine in 2008, “Legacies of Injustice.” But the report does not even begin to tackle any of this. If anything, it doubles down on the status quo. Hence, I expect the Yale report to produce only cosmetic changes. Its real purpose is managing the optics in the face of regime hostility.

© The UnPopulist, 2026

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