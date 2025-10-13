The UnPopulist

Harley "Griff" Lofton
12h

MIT probably realizes (as Trump does not) that the lion's share of their research funding is more important to the government and won't be withdrawn under any circumstances.

This is a perfect example of how authoritarians grow government. In addition to the current bureaucracy required to dispense the funding to colleges and universities they will need a bureaucracy to police compliance: more reports, more inspections and more resources to investigate complaints.

At its heart it is a thinly veiled affirmative action program for conservative academic professionals and ideas. Actually there should be a place for conservative academics of excellence and programs centered on conservative ideas but it should also be subject to the same market demand as other studies.

Considering issues around tuition it should also not be forgotten that, at least at state institutions, legislatures have slashed financial support by nearly 80% since the 1970s and tuition has raised in that time by much more than the rate of inflation.

Much of the agenda Trump is putting forward however is transforming colleges and universities into glorified trade schools. The obsession with post graduate incomes is absurd and has no real correlation to the quality of the education received and the purpose for which that education was obtained.

Ken Kovar
10h

MIT is the first of many to reject this egregious bribery 😎

