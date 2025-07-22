The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben - MD, VA, NE Florida.'s avatar
Ben - MD, VA, NE Florida.
3h

Christy Rufo is in the middle of it? Because, of course he always is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dorian Liepmann's avatar
Dorian Liepmann
4h

Excellent article about MI's statement. What I find really interesting is that students pick the school they want to attend and pick the classes they take. Don't go to a school that you think is too radical. I teach at Berkeley and we offer more than 2,000 classes per semester and here is a lot of information about the classes available to the students.

The Manhattan Institute also states that the American People provide ~150 billion dollars to the universities. This is true but the money is for research which is separate from undergraduate teaching. And just at Berkeley, the research has resulted in new immune-system based cancer treatments (recent Nobel Prize), an ultra small, efficient transistor used in all high performance computer chips, MEMS devices that let your cell phone know which way is up, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture