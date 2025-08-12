The UnPopulist

Henrietta de Veer
4h

Thank you, Birch, for an excellent summation of what is happening on the deportation front. Of course it dovetails with what my husband and I have been saying about it for months, actually well before Trump became President again. What is so discouraging/disturbing during the campaign is that tens of millions of people actually thought there were millions of criminals to be deported! That has been going on for a very long time across many administrations. The immigration "problem" is what you emphasized: the people in charge want to return to a white Christian, nationalist society and rid the country of "polluting" influences. It's been kind of obvious for a long time with this regime's crew driving the scheme. It is all so sad because not enough people see it for what it is. It is only seven-plus months into this administration. Trump is now moving to militarize DC, which I fear is only the beginning. If civil arrest starts, who do you think will be put in all those huge detention facilities being built?!! I have never been one for conspiracy theories but I believe it seems fairly obvious that it is the next logical step.

Doc Ellis 124
4h

I have been telling folks that after the Dump's minions run out of immigrants to deport they will start rounding up other folks, even the ones who can prove that they are in the US "legally", and ship them out. I warn folks that the minions will come for them eventually, will discard any documentation that establishes "legal" presence, and ship them out, anyway.

