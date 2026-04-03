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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
2d

The Democrats have a history of being free trade agnostics and it is only Trump who has rallied them to advocate (for now) for freer trade. Had Trump kept his protectionist tendencies ordered and modest and worked through his Republican Congress I doubt Democrats would have taken much interest at all. It is the vestiges of the free trade Republicans that probably would have threatened his agenda. And his reluctance to depend on his party to support the tariffs.

But, Trump being Trump, had to make the tariffs about himself and to make himself seen as the all powerful decider of things. And then also it was been obvious that he was using tariffs, and the threat of tariffs, to leverage other things from other nations having nothing to do with trade policy at all. It was these things and not free trade that got the Democrats to light their fire over the issue.

So, no, I would not expect the Democrats to become free trade enthusiasts any more than I would expect Republicans to become advocates of rational immigration policies advantageous to the economy.

Bernie Sanders, AOC, et al did not oppose Trump's tariffs on principle--- just on the procedural and legal methods used. The hard core of the Party will always be free trade skeptics.

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Craig Fritch's avatar
Craig Fritch
2d

It's the 40%. Nothing else matters.

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