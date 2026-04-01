The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meridian Vox's avatar
Meridian Vox
4d

"All citizens recognize one another as rights-bearing equals, worthy of dignity and respect".

This is all it takes.

One sentence that can apply to the entire world.

We are all the same, as we are all humans.

Freedom begins in accepting differences, not fighting them or enforcing them.

Reply
Share
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
4d

Islam?

Let’s talk about the treatment of women.

Let’s talk about the treatment of gays.

Let's talk about the treatment of those who want to leave the religion.

Let's talk about the treatment of those of other beliefs.

Let’s talk about martyrdom and the slaughter of countless innocents.

Let's talk about what happened in every country a majority was reached.

Let's talk about reality.

Reply
Share
4 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture