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Imam Tom Facchine's avatar
Imam Tom Facchine
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I would have shared this if not for the comment on the Holy Land Foundation. Please refer to Miko Peled's book Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.

https://theintercept.com/2018/08/05/holy-land-foundation-trial-palestine-israel/

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