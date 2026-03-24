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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
3h

Free trade has destroyed the American working classes. We need economic nationalism not more trade deals like NAFTA.

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Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
5h

Another classic UnPopulist article.

In explaining “free trade,” the author makes clear that it is, in practice, heavily regulated for labor and environmental reasons (because of course). He then goes on to argue that support for free trade isn’t really capitalist at all but was in fact endorsed by Marx and Engels. “History,” the article confidently claims, has this “almost exactly backwards.”

From there, the author casually conflates “neoliberal” with “capitalist,” which leads to some odd implications: were classical liberals, like the US Founders, actually socialists? When they wrote that government exists to protect the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, were they channeling Marx? Apparently, “history has it backwards.”

So, what we’re left with is an argument for heavily regulated “free” trade, justified in part by Marx and Engels, all in service of UnPopulist’s apparent vision of “freedom authoritarianism.”

Great work, everyone.

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