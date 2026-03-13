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Peter Roest
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I had concluded that that is precisely the purpose of his vicious deportation agenda.

It’s standard dictator practice: use the law to attack a group that few people in the majority care about all that much and, once that is accepted as legitimate, use it to attack the majority as well. (I freely and fully admit that Dietrich Bonhoeffer put it much better than I ever could.)

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