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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
43m

Setting aside the rank ignorance and race-baiting at the root of these Republican tropes, I wonder how many of them have considered the history and diversity of Christian beliefs and actions. Was it or was it not the bias of Christians that led to pogroms and severe restrictions on the Jews of Europe? Did or did not Christian kings eager for glory and plunder invade the Middle East on numerous occasions, occupy Jerusalem and ship silks, spices and other exotic riches back home, on the thinnest of extra-textual religious beliefs that the Holy Land somehow was theirs by right? Did they or did they not burn and hang thousands of women for being witches? Did or did they not burn a similar or larger number of people of both genders for failing to be or become Roman Catholics? Does Evangelical belief forbid women the freedom to choose when and if to bear a child? And obey her husband as if he were an infallible demi-god? The hypocrisy is so profound as to beggar belief.

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Maya Ram's avatar
Maya Ram
3h

More and more I’m coming to the conclusion that maybe religion shouldn’t be respected and should be treated as dangerous by default until proven otherwise. I also dislike that religious organizations are given 501c3 status which in effect is a state subsidy of religion.

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