The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Nechodom's avatar
Kevin Nechodom
5h

Thank you for this. For 25 years, I have said that it is the responsibility of the larger Islamic community to critique and oppose the radical fringe. Of course, as an evangelical Christian, it is MY responsibility to point out the analogous errors of Christian Nationalism.

May we both be diligent. I almost said "successful", but God asks of us our obedience, not our results.

Reply
Share
Greg's avatar
Greg
3h

I understand the distinction between Islam and political Islam that the author posits. But if it is to be anything more than wishful thinking, I think it requires more than is articulated here. What’s missing for me is the underlying, and unsupported, assumption of a “fundamentally liberal” theology. By way of example, but not with modern politics, we could go back to the Spanish Inquisition. I expect few would argue that the Inquisition was not a Politicized Christianity that betrayed a fundamentally different theology. Bur was Christianity at the time fundamentally liberal? Perhaps. But it might depend on what you mean by that. What does it mean to be “fundamentally liberal”? I see little evidence for it from what I know of Islam. And the author’s passing reference to Quran 42:38–which strikes me as much tribal as it does democratic—is not exactly an endorsement of the Enlightenment. [Nor do the Quran's provisions about women and Jews strike me as fundamentally liberal; but I am in no position to make an educated assessment. That is why I ask.] But if it is to be taken seriously as a bedrock democratic principle, perhaps the author could point to some real world examples of such democracy in action, or other liberal principles like women and minority rights (many of which were frankly also late to the game in Western civilization, but they did arrive; their late arrival raises the same question: what does it mean to be fundamentally liberal?).

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture